Five-star guard impressed by Capel
Aminu Mohammed has been one of the most highly-touted recruits in the 2021 class since he first started high school. The Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory five-star prospect ranks as the No. 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news