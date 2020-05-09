News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 10:15:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star guard impressed by Capel

Houston Wilson • Panther-lair
Staff

Aminu Mohammed has been one of the most highly-touted recruits in the 2021 class since he first started high school. The Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory five-star prospect ranks as the No. 1...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}