Panther-lair - Ranking the classes 2003-17: No. 3

There are a few categories of recruiting classes that have popped up in this countdown. Chief among them - and accounting for seven of the 15 classes - are transition classes and first full classes.

The transition classes are classes that a new coach inherits and has to finish between the time of his hiring and Signing Day. Those classes don't tend to have great success rates, for a variety of reasons.

First full classes are the next classes, the ones that new coaches spend a whole year building. Those classes have turned out to be some of the best Pitt has signed since 2003.

The class of 2016 was Pat Narduzzi's first full class, and it ranked No. 5 on this countdown. At No. 3, we have another first full class, and this time it's Paul Chryst's class of 2013.

Chryst had been hired in December 2011 and spent the next two months rebuilding a mess of a class that he inherited from Todd Graham. Once he had that project complete, he moved on to his first full recruiting class and it turned out to be the best class he recruited at Pitt.

Here's what the class of 2013 looked like on Signing Day.