THE RANKINGS SO FAR:

No. 15 - The class of 2011 | No. 14 - The class of 2012 | No. 13 - The class of 2015

Transition classes have been a theme in the early portion of this class-ranking exercise, with the Todd Graham transition class of 2011 at No. 15, the Paul Chryst transition class of 2012 at No. 14 and the Pat Narduzzi transition class of 2015 at No. 13.

Now, at No. 12, we’ve got another transition class:

The class of 2005.

This was the class that Dave Wannstedt inherited when he took the Pitt head coaching job in December 2004. He replaced Walt Harris and maintained most of the class while adding some pieces late in the process to finish with a class of 23 recruits that ranked inside the top 40 nationally.

Here’s a look at the class that signed in February 2005.