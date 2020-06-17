Panther-lair - Ranking the classes 2003-17: No. 8

With 24 recruits, Dave Wannstedt's final class was ranked No. 33 in the nation - an improvement from the class of 2009 that ranked in the 40's.

As we get closer to the top half of the rankings in our countdown of Pitt's recruiting classes from 2003-17, the separation is getting slimmer. Sometimes it can be one or two players who make the difference, and that's the case with the class that checks in at No. 8:

The highlight of the class is obviously Aaron Donald. A local three-star prospect, Donald went on to lead Pitt in sacks for three years from 2011-13 and established himself as the premier defensive tackle in college football - a feat he has topped by establishing himself as the premier defensive tackle in the NFL.

Donald is arguably the best overall player to sign with Pitt in the 15 recruiting classes we're considering, and his presence alone elevated the class of 2010 to No. 8 on the list. If not for Donald, this class might not crack the top 10.

TJ Clemmings and K'Waun Williams were good players at Pitt; Clemmings was a fourth-round draft pick, while Williams went undrafted but has carved out a nice career in the NFL. He'll enter his seventh season as a pro this fall after putting in a very strong performance on San Francisco's NFC Championship defense.

But after Donald, Clemmings and Williams, the class tapers off pretty quickly. Anthony Gonzalez and Matt Rotheram were multi-year starters and players like Bryan Murphy, Todd Thomas, Eric Williams and Kevin Weatherspoon contributed, but overall, the group left a lot to be desired.

The four-star quarterback (Mark Myers) ended up having a nice career at John Carroll. Neither tight end (Brendan Carrozzoni or Dan Schneider) made an impact; nor did the receiver from Sto-Rox who moved to tight end (Andrew Carswell). Or any of the running backs in the class.

The list goes on. The 2010 class was like the 2004 class that had Darrelle Revis and Scott McKillop backed up by some solid starters and not much else.