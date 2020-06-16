Panther-lair - Ranking the classes 2003-17: No. 9

The result was a class of 26 recruits that ranked No. 34 nationally, and it produced some very good players plus a handful of role players. Here’s a look at the recruits who signed with Pitt that year.

The class of 2003 was recruited on the strength of the 2001 season that saw Pitt end with momentum, and the recruits who committed to Pitt in that class did so as the Panthers looked like they were on the rise through the 2002 season.

At No. 9 in the rankings of Pitt’s recruiting classes from 2003-17, we come to a class represented a geographic experiment that might not have worked out as well as was hoped.

First things first: the class of 2003 was the high-water mark of Pitt’s “Ohio-mania” phase. With Bryan Deal as recruiting coordinator (among other titles), the Panthers went heavy recruiting the state to the west and nearly one-third of the class came from Ohio.

It’s not a terrible plan to emphasize a state if you believe that state has quality talent to be mined. The Pitt certainly believed that to be the case with Ohio in the class of 2003, but the results don’t exactly support that theory.

The Panthers signed eight recruits from Ohio in that class:

Offensive linemen Mike McGlynn, Chris Vangas, Zach Slates and Mike DeLuca, defensive end Michael Hearns, cornerback Allen Richardson, safety Eric Thatcher and punter Adam Graessle.

Of those, McGlynn and Thatcher were multi-year starters and Graessle held down the punting duties for several seasons. Vangas also started one season (2007), but that was it for the contributors from the Ohio players.

Still, while the Ohio focus was one of the primary storylines from the class of 2003, it wasn’t the only storyline. That class produced two very good linebackers in H.B. Blades and Clint Session, along with Kennard Cox, Joe Clermond, Chris McKillop, Greg Lee and Mike Phillips, who were all starters during their career. Jemeel Brady was in the class as well, and while he may not have been a full-time starter, he played a key role in the 13-9 win over West Virginia at the end of the 2007 season.

But when a class of 26 recruits produces, at best, 10 or 11 starters, the overall group won’t look great. So much of the class of 2003 flamed out and left early under a variety of circumstances, including most of the five offensive line recruits who were expected to set the foundation for Pitt’s lines in the future (and the failing of that class went a long way in creating the struggles Dave Wannstedt faced during his first few seasons).

It also has to be mentioned that the class included Joe Flacco, who came to Pitt from New Jersey. As is well-known, Flacco transferred to Delaware and went on to a long NFL career.

Really, it’s the strength of Blades, Session and McGlynn that pushes the class of 2003 into the top 10 in these rankings, and the supporting cast was solid.