PODCAST: Is it all coming together?

MORE HEADLINES - Slovis: "This was definitely the right decision" | Pitt lands USC transfer quarterback | Pitt's offense has a chance to remain potent with Slovis | Film review: What Slovis will bring to Pitt | PODCAST: Get an inside look at Slovis' journey from USC to Pitt | Video: The OL returns | Video: Narduzzi on Pickett, the Peach Bowl and more

On this week's show: Pitt gets a transfer QB and the entire offensive line is returning, and all of a sudden, everything is coming together for the Panthers.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at. 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.

