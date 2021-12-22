Film review: What Kedon Slovis brings to Pitt
USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis left the Trojans after completing three years as a starter. Slovis, however, saw his production decline over the last two seasons partly due to injuries with h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news