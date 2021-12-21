Pitt lands USC transfer Slovis

Pitt added to the 2022 quarterback room on Tuesday when USC transfer Kedon Slovis announced that he will be joining the Panthers.

As a three-star prospect in the 2019 class, Slovis chose USC over offers from N.C. State, Oregon State and Vanderbilt, among others. He made an impact right away for the Trojans when he took over for injured starter JT Daniels and threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a true freshman.

That showing earned Slovis Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors.

In last season’s COVID-shortened six-game schedule, Slovis threw for 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven picks to lead USC to a 5-0 record before the Trojans lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Slovis was put on the All-Pac-12 first team for that performance and he entered 2021 as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate. But with injuries and the emergence of freshman Jaxon Dart, Slovis ended up in a quarterback rotation. He finished the season 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Last week, Slovis entered the transfer portal, and the Scottsdale (Ariz.) native drew interest from Notre Dame, Florida, Nebraska, Auburn, Arizona, Oregon State, Cal and Indiana. But with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi leading the charge, the Panthers emerged as the top choice.

Slovis will play as a true senior in 2022 with an option to return for 2023 as a super senior, giving him two years of eligibility remaining. He joins a quarterback room that currently has Nick Patti, Davis Beville, Joey Yellen and Nate Yarnell.

Including potential super senior seasons, Patti has two years of eligibility, Beville and Yellen have three each and Yarnell has four.

Those four returners plus Slovis will compete to replace Kenny Pickett, who broke virtually every Pitt passing record to lead the Panthers to an 11-2 record and the ACC championship this season.