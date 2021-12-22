Slovis: 'This was definitely the right decision'

Kedon Slovis liked almost everything that he saw from Pitt.

As the USC quarterback considered his transfer options, he saw bevy of returning talent that included a Biletnikoff Award winner and experienced linemen galore on a team that was fresh off an ACC championship win while producing a Heisman Trophy finalist.

But Slovis, a native of Scottsdale (Ariz.) had one hangup, one issue he had to get past before committing to the Panthers.

“I told Coach (Pat) Narduzzi from the beginning that my one hesitation with the whole thing was not having an offensive coordinator. That was the one negative about Pitt,” Slovis told Panther-Lair.com. "But the more I thought about it, I think it’s a positive. I’m coming in to win a spot, and doing that with a coordinator who’s already established with a guy is harder. So it was a drawback, because what if you bring in a guy that doesn’t fit me? But Coach Narduzzi said they’ll bring in somebody that fits with me, and I think it will be a positive to work with someone new.”

Narduzzi wasn’t the only person he spoke with about Pitt’s lack of an offensive coordinator. He also talked to Kenny Pickett, the aforementioned Heisman finalist who had a bit of experience with a coordinator change himself. After all, Pickett enrolled at Pitt in January 2017 before Narduzzi had hired a replacement for Matt Canada, and he was the incumbent starter after the 2018 season when Narduzzi was looking to replace Shawn Watson.

“I talked to Kenny about it and about his situation when they were hiring a guy. He said that Coach Narduzzi kept him informed and in the loop and that he’ll find a guy who works for me. He said it’s not something to worry about.”

With those concerns assuaged, Slovis moved forward with what had been an obvious decision and committed to Pitt on Tuesday. His transfer gives the Panthers a former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year who burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman when he took over for the injured J.T. Daniels and threw for more than 3,000 yards with 30 touchdowns.

A year later, Slovis was a first-team All-Pac-12 performer when he led USC to a 5-1 record and the conference championship game. But in 2021, Slovis encountered adversity. He had already suffered an elbow injury at the end of his freshman season and a shoulder injury as a sophomore, but last season he dealt with two injuries and ended up in a rotation with freshman Jaxon Dart.

When the season ended, Slovis decided to leave USC. He entered the transfer portal last Monday and heard from a long list of schools, including Notre Dame, Auburn, Arizona, Nebraska, Oregon State, Cal and Indiana. But the more Slovis looked at Pitt, the more he was drawn to the Panthers.