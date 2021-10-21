PODCAST: Counting down to Clemson

Pitt's showdown with Clemson is almost here, and on this week's podcast, that's the main focus: What do the Panthers need to do to beat the Tigers? What's at stake for both teams? Who's got the advantage on each side of the ball? All that plus your comments and questions as one of the biggest games in recent Pitt history is looming.

