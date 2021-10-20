The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 11: Setting the tone for a big game

Pitt is going from a big win on the road to a huge home contest, and this week's Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive is all about setting the tone, as Kenny talks about how the team won at Virginia Tech and how they're approaching Clemson this weekend. Plus, Kenny breaks down some elements of Saturday's win, looks at Clemson's defense, talks about the impact weather can have and a lot more.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.