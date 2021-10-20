Pitt is a top school for New Jersey WR
Zion Fowler can’t make the trip to Pittsburgh this weekend for Pitt’s showdown with Clemson at Heinz Field, but the Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep receiver saw the Panthers in action recently en...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news