Whipple on the running game, Clemson's defense, and more
Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media for the second week in a row. His team is the third-highest scoring team in the country and will be going against one of the best defense’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news