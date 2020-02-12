News More News
PODCAST: Champagnie comparisons and WPIAL recruiting

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
On this week's podcast, we're talking about Justin Champagnie, for whom there seems to be no comparison. Plus: Can Pat Narduzzi and company capitalize on the strong 2021 class in the WPIAL?

Listen to the podcast below, or you can check out the live stream from Tuesday night.


