PODCAST: Champagnie comparisons and WPIAL recruiting
MORE HEADLINES - Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com's YouTube channel here | Pitt offers the No. 1 TE in Pennsylvania | Can the Panthers get a clean sweep in the WPIAL? | Offer rundown: Which recruits got offers from Pitt last week? | 2021 Ohio WR hopes to visit in March
On this week's podcast, we're talking about Justin Champagnie, for whom there seems to be no comparison. Plus: Can Pat Narduzzi and company capitalize on the strong 2021 class in the WPIAL?
Listen to the podcast below, or you can check out the live stream from Tuesday night.