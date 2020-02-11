Pitt looks for a clean sweep of western Pa. DL
In the 2020 recruiting class, Pitt signed Pennsylvania’s No. 1 defensive line prospect. For the 2021 class, three of the top four defensive linemen in the state are in the Panthers’ backyard, and P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news