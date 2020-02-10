2021 Ohio WR hopes to visit Pitt in March
Markus Allen of North Clayton (OH) has been breaking out on the recruiting trail of late. The 6’2” wide receiver has added offers from Pitt, Michigan, and Michigan State in the month of February al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news