Pitt offers the No. 1 TE in Pa.
CJ Dippre is the top-ranked tight end in the state of Pennsylvania for the class of 2021. He is a player that the Pitt coaches have been monitoring closely for some time now. Dippre has taken three...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news