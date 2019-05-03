News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Bad luck, undrafted rookies and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Wirginis, recruiting, Lyke and more | Four-star CB looking to visit Pitt | Pitt offer 'means a lot' for local wing | Standout WR planning to return soon | Pitt offer brings a smile for a familiar family | Austin saw more of Pitt on recent visit | JUCO hoops target: 'Pittsburgh seems like a really good fit'

On the Friday podcast: the bad luck of Quintin Wirginis and how Pitt's other undrafted seniors might do in the NFL.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}