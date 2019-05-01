Murphy: 'Pittsburgh seems to be a really good fit'
Late on Tuesday evening, Pitt extended an offer to Ryan Murphy. He is a 6’2” guard that played for New Mexico Junior College last season. Murphy has bounced around a little in recent years. He star...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news