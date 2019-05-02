News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Austin saw more of Pitt on recent visit

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Bryce Austin spent two days in Pittsburgh earlier this year, and the three-star lineman from Southfield (Mich.) A&T was back at Pitt during spring camp for another visit. “I sat down with Archie (C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}