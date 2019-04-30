News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pitt offer brings a smile

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

On Monday afternoon, Bryce McGowens got one of the offers he had been waiting for. McGowens didn't grow up as a Pitt fan, but with his big brother Trey currently on the roster and looking like one ...

