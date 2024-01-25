Dayton Pitzer won’t be in the lineup when No. 19 Pitt hosts No. 8 North Carolina State on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House, and the redshirt freshman, who was No. 9 in the NWCA Coaches’ rankings released this week, will miss the rest of the regular season.

Pitzer dislocated his shoulder twice in Sunday’s loss to Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, and coach Keith Gavin confirmed the news on Wednesday.

“He’s going to be out for the rest of the regular season and attempt to make a comeback for the ACC tournament,” Gavin said. “That’s the plan right now because it’s too late to medical redshirt.”

I asked Gavin if he thinks it’s realistic to expect Pitzer to be healthy in time for the ACC tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C., on March 10.

“I really don’t know,” Gavin said. “I don’t know about 100 percent. His shoulder was dislocating, so there’s a tear there.”

Trailing 4-2 in the third period on Sunday, Pitzer shot in on the much larger Schultz and got to a leg, but the three-time senior world team member defended the shot with a chest wrap, which is when Pitzer’s shoulder injury happened. After a stoppage, Pitzer returned to the mat but the shoulder quickly dislocated again, ending the match and giving Arizona State a 21-20 victory on criteria.

Pitzer has been in the right frame of mind, according to his coach.

“He was definitely disappointed when it happened, but he’s got a pretty positive attitude,” Gavin said. “What else are you going to do? He said ‘I’ve got to do what I can to come back for ACCs.’ ”

Pitzer will be replaced in the lineup by Geoff Magin, a redshirt junior who is 17-18 for his career. Magin has not wrestled a match this season and has not wrestled at 285 during his career. He started his career at 184 for Franklin & Marshall but has wrestled 197 for Pitt.

“He could be a ’97,” Gavin said. “We didn’t really wrestle him this year in case we needed him at either weight. He probably weighs like 210.”

Gavin isn’t worried about other Panthers stepping up against N.C. State in Pitzer’s absence.

“Everybody’s got to focus on themselves and not worry about what’s going on with Dayton,” he said. “For me, it’s more about getting him back for the ACC tournament. The bigger issue is he’s one of our better guys and has the chance to be an All-American for us.”

The Wolfpack have the higher-ranked wrestler at seven of the 10 weights. Jarrett Trombley isn’t ranked at 125 pounds – No. 20 Jakob Camacho has been the N.C. State starter most of the season – but Trombley is the defending ACC champion and beat Colton Camacho twice last season.

Pitt’s Luca Augustine is ranked 12th at 174 while Alex Faison, who beat Augustine twice last season, is ranked 28th.

“They’ve got a great team,” Gavin said. “They always put out a great team. It’s a great opportunity for our guys to knock some people off and get some good wins.”

One of the more intriguing matchups will come at 141, where No. 25 Cole Matthews is 4-0 against No. 4 Ryan Jack. Each of those matches was decided by one or two points, and Matthews has struggled this season. Add to that the fact that Jack beat Matthews in freestyle last summer with a last-second takedown, and it could be a different outcome than the previous four meetings in college.

“I’m expecting (Jack) to be a little more comfortable pulling the trigger,” Gavin said. “Cole’s got to be ready for that. He’s going to try taking him down, where maybe he didn’t in the past much.”The Panthers will be favored at 165, where No. 11 Holden Heller will face No. 19 Derek Fields or unranked AJ Kovacs. Heller is coming off a disappointing 4-1 loss to unranked Chance McLane of Arizona State.

“He’s gotten to some high-level wrestlers’ legs, so for him to struggle in that one was surprising to us,” Gavin said. “Maybe he was looking for the perfect setup to a shot. Sometimes it has to be ugly. You just keep firing off until you get one.”

Gavin doesn’t expect a similar performance against N.C. State.

“Usually, he’s pretty consistent for us,” Gavin said. “Hopefully, he gets back on track on Friday.”

In the coaches’ rankings, the Wolfpack have Pennsylvania natives Trent Hidlay (No. 1 at 197), Jackson Arrington (No. 4 at 149) and Ed Scott (No. 8 at 157). Kai Orine (No. 4 at 133) gives N.C. State a fourth wrestler ranked in the top four of his weight class.

“I think we’ll have another good crowd and a good opportunity for our guys to test themselves and try to move forward,” Gavin said.

No. 8 N.C. State (10-2) at No. 19 Pitt (7-5)

At Fitzgerald Field House

7 p.m. Friday

TV: ACC Network

125-Jarrett Trombley vs. No. 29 Colton Camacho

133-No. 4 Kai Orine vs. No. 15 Vinnie Santaniello

141-No. 4 Ryan Jack vs. No. 25 Cole Matthews

149-No. 4 Jackson Arrington vs. No. 26 Finn Solomon

157-No. 8 Ed Scott vs. Jared Keslar

165-No. 19 Derek Fields or AJ Kovacs vs. No. 11 Holden Heller

174-No. 28 Alex Faison vs. No. 12 Luca Augustine

184-No. 8 Dylan Fishback vs. No. 11 Reece Heller

197-No. 1 Trent Hidlay vs. No. 13 Mac Stout

285-No. 12 Owen Trephan vs. Geoff Magin