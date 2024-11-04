Advertisement
Pitt's offensive struggles continued in 48-25 loss to SMU
Pitt's offense is looking rather pedestrian in recent weeks.
• Jim Hammett
Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU
Five thoughts from Pitt's first loss of the 2024 season
• Jim Hammett
Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU
Video of Pitt's postgame press conferences in Dallas
• Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'That was not the football game that we all expected'
Full transcription of Narduzzi's postgame press conference
• Jim Hammett
In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?
