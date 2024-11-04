Advertisement

in other news

Pitt's offensive struggles continued in 48-25 loss to SMU

Pitt's offensive struggles continued in 48-25 loss to SMU

Pitt's offense is looking rather pedestrian in recent weeks.

 • Jim Hammett
Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU

Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU

Five thoughts from Pitt's first loss of the 2024 season

 • Jim Hammett
Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU

Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU

Video of Pitt's postgame press conferences in Dallas

 • Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'That was not the football game that we all expected'

Narduzzi: 'That was not the football game that we all expected'

Full transcription of Narduzzi's postgame press conference

 • Jim Hammett
SMU pummels Pitt 48-25

SMU pummels Pitt 48-25

Live updates from Dallas for Pitt's huge game with SMU

 • Jim Hammett

in other news

Pitt's offensive struggles continued in 48-25 loss to SMU

Pitt's offensive struggles continued in 48-25 loss to SMU

Pitt's offense is looking rather pedestrian in recent weeks.

 • Jim Hammett
Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU

Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU

Five thoughts from Pitt's first loss of the 2024 season

 • Jim Hammett
Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU

Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU

Video of Pitt's postgame press conferences in Dallas

 • Jim Hammett
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?
Stephen Gertz
Panther-Lair.com analyst
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
7 - 1
Overall Record
3 - 1
Conference Record
Finished
SMU
48
Arrow
SMU
Pittsburgh
25
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
41
Arrow
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
13
Syracuse
Pittsburgh
17
Arrow
Pittsburgh
California
15
California