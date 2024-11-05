Advertisement

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout

Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23

Pitt’s reputation took a hit in the blowout loss at SMU Saturday night.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU

Check out 15 photos from Pitt's loss at SMU on Saturday night.

 • Chris Peak
As bad as it gets

The best-case scenario for Pitt is that the Panthers just experienced the worst-case scenario.

 • Chris Peak
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout loss at SMU

Pitt got blown out by SMU on Saturday night. When the game ended, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.

 • Chris Peak

Published Nov 5, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Lineups, standouts and more from the opener
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt opened the season in style Monday night with a 96-56 win over Radford. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about that win, who stood out, what lineups the coaches used and a lot more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Pittsburgh
