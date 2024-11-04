Pitt clobbers Radford 96-56 to start 2024-25 season

Summary: The Pitt Panthers kicked off the 2024-25 campaign with a commanding 96-56 win over Radford out of the Big South Conference on Monday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt had a bit of a slow start, but turned it on in the final seven minutes of the first half and never really looked back from there. Radford cut it to 26-22, but then the Panthers found a jolt of energy, and outscored the Highlanders 19-5 to close the half. That run was fueled by a highlight worthy putback dunk by senior guard Ishmael Leggett and also consecutive 3-pointers from Brandin ‘Beebah’ Cummings and Jaland Lowe.

The Panthers sort of kept chugging along in the second half, with the Highlanders never getting into the game much at all. Pitt forced Radford into 14 turnovers, and the Highlanders shot just 31% from the field.

Pitt’s second half barrage included minutes from all 11 available scholarship players, with Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes, Cummings and Amdy Ndiaye all making their college basketball debuts on Monday night.

Player of the Game: Ishmael Leggett

Either guard was worthy for this distinction, but I’ll lean with Leggett simply because of the 12 rebounds. He is a very elite level rebounder for being a guard and he seemingly always finds the basketball. But as far as his offensive game goes, he was efficient and did things on his terms. Leggett was 9-of-13 from the field and finished with 19 points. The senior also produced three assists and two steals. Leggett also had the play of the night, with an impressive putback jam to ignite the crowd right before halftime.

Unsung hero: Guillermo Diaz Graham

The junior forward has a new role this season, and I think it will be one that suits him. Guillermo Diaz Graham is starting alongside Cam Corhen, giving the Panthers a much bigger lineup than usual. Because of the support from Corhen, Diaz Graham can kind of pick his spots that fit his game best. He produced 10 points, nine rebounds, had two blocks and a pair of assists as well. He is arguably the team’s most lethal outside shooter, but it looks like he has added more elements to his game.

Turning Point: The 19-5 run to end the first half

It’s not like Pitt was playing terribly to start the game, but it did take a while for it all to mesh. The Panthers started the run by clamping down on the Highlanders defensively, and eventually the shots followed. Radford went without a basket for the final seven minutes of the first half, and Pitt outscored them 19-5 during that stretch. The Panthers were always going to pull away eventually, but this is what got that thing moving.

A new career-high

Jaland Lowe was the game’s high-scorer, as he produced 21 points. That was also a career-best for the sophomore guard. Last season, Lowe reached 20 points twice, but went over that mark on a pair of free throws in the second half against Radford. Lowe also produced six assists, five rebounds, three steals, and zero turnovers. There is a sense Lowe is going to make a significant jump this year, and he showed it off already.

Multiple deep threats

Pitt’s season-opening win was not a magnificent shooting display or anything from deep. The panthers were just 8-of-23 from 3-point range. The notable thing about the eight makes is that they came from seven different players. Pitt does not have that Blake Hinson-type shooter, who can make five or more 3s every game, but the team appears to have several guys all capable of knocking them down.

Beebah breaks in

Brandin Cummings played starter level minutes on Monday, and that is a trend I think will continue. The freshman from Midland is a pure scorer and he showed some of that in the Radford game. He had a few moments where he looked nervous, but it didn’t last long. He had 11 points and three assists in his college debut.

No Amsal

Pitt freshman forward Amsal Delalic did not dress on Monday, which was not a huge shock. When he initially injured his shooting hand in the preseason, the timeline did not necessarily align with him returning for the first game, although it was a possibility. He does seem close to returning to action. It was notable Capel played seven guys over 20 minutes, and I think Delalic will be right there. I think that is a pretty firm eight-man rotation when things get going.

No. 260

Jeff Capel picked up the 260th victory of his head coaching career on Monday. 98 of those victories have been here in Pittsburgh.

Up Next: 11/8 7:00 p.m. Murray State (Petersen Events Center)

The Panthers should see a little more resistance on Friday. Murray State is always a well-regarded mid-major team. The Racers are led by Steve Prohm, who is in his second stint coaching the program. He guided Murray State to a 31-2 record in 2012 and a 29-6 mark in 2015, before taking the Iowa State job. He has since returned, and Murray State has jumped up in conferences going from the Ohio Valley to the Missouri Valley Conference, which has made things more challenging for Prohm and the program overall.