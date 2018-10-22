Ticker
Pitt makes changes to two-deep for Duke game

As Pitt comes out of the off week and heads into the final five games of the season, the coaching staff released its two-deep for this week's game against Duke. Here's a look at the notables from the depth chart.

On offense, the coaches made one change from the two-deep they published prior to the Notre Dame game: at tight end, former starter Tyler Sear was removed and redshirt Grant Carrigan was inserted as the first-team option.

Sear started the first six games of the 2018 season but left the team under something of a mutual decision prior to the Notre Dame game. In the loss at South Bend, Pitt used redshirt freshman offensive lineman as an extra blocker lined up at tight end, and he started the game there.

Carrigan has played in every game but primarily sees his snaps on special teams. He does not have a catch this season. Redshirt junior Will Gragg, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, is listed as Carrigan's backup this week; he has caught four passes for 28 yards this season.

Two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town

Jeff George Jr.

TB

Qadree Ollison

Darrin Hall

A.J. Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Grant Carrigan

Will Gragg

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

Aaron Mathews

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Darian Street

WR

Taysir Mack

Tre Tipton

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove

RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake Jr.

The defensive two-deep had several moves. The first was at middle linebacker, where redshirt senior Quintin Wirginis was removed from the depth chart after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the week leading up to the Notre Dame game. Redshirt sophomore Elias Reynolds started in place of Wirginis and recorded three tackles while playing most of the game.

Fellow redshirt sophomore Chase Pine has been the reserve behind Reynolds at middle linebacker this season, and he's now listed as the top backup.

The coaches also adjusted the two-deep at safety, moving redshirt sophomore Bricen Garner from the No. 3 spot at free safety to the No. 3 position at strong safety and inserting redshirt sophomore Therran Coleman as No. 3 free safety behind junior starter Damar Hamlin and redshirt junior Jazzee Stocker.

Coleman did not play on defense in the loss at Notre Dame, but he had a game-clinching play the previous week against Syracuse when he recorded an interception in overtime.

Two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre

NT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Jaylen Twyman

DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston Jr.

Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Elias Reynolds

Chase Pine

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee Jr.

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley OR

Jason Pinnock

Marquis Williams

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis OR

Paris Ford

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell III

Bricen Garner

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker

Therran Coleman
Two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player

Punter

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

KO

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Holder

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

LS

Cal Adomitis

Jack Hansberry

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford
