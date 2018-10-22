As Pitt comes out of the off week and heads into the final five games of the season, the coaching staff released its two-deep for this week's game against Duke. Here's a look at the notables from the depth chart.

On offense, the coaches made one change from the two-deep they published prior to the Notre Dame game: at tight end, former starter Tyler Sear was removed and redshirt Grant Carrigan was inserted as the first-team option.

Sear started the first six games of the 2018 season but left the team under something of a mutual decision prior to the Notre Dame game. In the loss at South Bend, Pitt used redshirt freshman offensive lineman as an extra blocker lined up at tight end, and he started the game there.

Carrigan has played in every game but primarily sees his snaps on special teams. He does not have a catch this season. Redshirt junior Will Gragg, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, is listed as Carrigan's backup this week; he has caught four passes for 28 yards this season.