With the off week in the rearview and more than half the season behind them, the Pitt football team will resume practice this week with an eye on the final five games of the season. “Right now it's all about the ACC,” Pat Narduzzi said on the ACC football coaches teleconference last week. “We have five games to go. We can really do some great things here at the end of the year. We have to play at our best.” Narduzzi isn’t just engaging in coachspeak: Pitt really can accomplish something in the final stretch of the 2018 season. Despite a 3-4 record through the first seven games, the Panthers are entering the lighter portion of their schedule, beginning with Duke at Heinz Field on Saturday. There are no more Penn State’s, Central Florida’s or Notre Dame’s on the schedule. Only one of Pitt’s final five opponents is ranked this week, and that’s Miami, who was unranked last week after losing to Virginia but snuck back into the coaches’ poll at No. 25 on the strength of its off-week performance. Still, the remaining opponents are no slouches. Four of the five have winning overall records and three are better than .500 in ACC play. The five teams are a combined 22-12 overall this season.

Pitt vs. the final five opponents Team W/L (ACC) Scoring offense (rank) Scoring defense (rank) Pitt 3-4 (2-1) 24.3 (102nd) 30.9 (91st) Duke 5-2 (1-2) 29.4 (61st) 19.1 (23rd) Virginia 5-2 (3-1) 27.9 (74th) 18.4 (19th) Virginia Tech 4-2 (3-0) 32.8 (43rd) 24.5 (56th) Wake Forest 3-4 (0-3) 30.1 (59th) 37.0 (116th) Miami 5-2 (2-1) 37.4 (24th) 18.1 (17th)