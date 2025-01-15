Staff picks: Can Pitt get back on track?

Pitt has won three of four against Florida State. The Panthers have also came away victorious in their two most recent trips to Tallahassee as well. Can Pitt pick up a much needed ACC win to get back on track? The Panther-Lair.com staff gives their picks.

The Seminoles are coached by Leonard Hamilton, who has been with the program since 2002. Hamilton teams are usually recognizable with size and a deep bench, and this year’s team is similar in that regard. Florida State is led by senior forward Jamir Watkins, who averages a team-best 18.2 points per game on the season. The Seminoles also start 6’10” sophomore Taylor Bol Bowen, as well as 6’11” junior Malique Erin, which gives the team that usual big front line Hamilton likes to employ.

The Pitt Panthers are back in action tonight looking to recover from a pair of losses last week. Pitt will be taking on Florida State in Tallahassee for a late 9:00 pm tip with coverage on ESPNU. Pitt is coming off of an 82-78 loss to Louisville over the weekend, which dropped the team’s season record to 12-4. The Panthers currently hold a 3-2 mark in the ACC, and will look to improve on that against a familiar foe in Florida State.

Stephen Gertz (12-4, 4-12 ATS) - It is going to be harder to bounce back on the road than it is at home. But that is the reality that the Pittsburgh Panthers now face. While the Louisville Cardinals are ascending in the ACC ranks, the Florida State Seminoles appear firmly in the middle of the pack. That does not mean they are going to be a pushover at home. They are going to defend the rim and try to force turnovers. Like most Florida State teams coached by Leonard Hamilton, his rosters usually feature a ton of size and length. Pitt’s frontcourt is going to have their hands full with Malique Ewin who is coming off back-to-back double doubles. The Panthers will again need to have a gameplan for Jamir Watkins, but my guess is that is going to fall on Zack Austin and Damian Dunn. The Seminoles invite a lot of three-pointers, but will Pitt be able to shoot the ball well from the outside in back-to-back games? If Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett can both have relatively efficient nights, I think the Panthers will emerge victorious. But they are going to need a little more from Guillermo Diaz Graham and someone outside of their top six needs to contribute and be given the opportunity to do so. Ultimately, I think Pitt has more paths to victory than FSU.

Prediction: Pitt 75-70

Jim Hammett (13-3, 8-8 ATS) - Pitt is reeling a bit, but at the same time, these two consecutive losses appear to be to the top two teams in the conference to this point. While there missed opportunities and some sequences the team would like to have back, Pitt now has to just buckle down and string some wins together. Florida State is a tough matchup because of the size and athleticism on the roster, but the Seminoles do have some flaws. If Pitt wants to be a top four ACC team this season, which I think they are capable of achieving, then this is the type of game the Panthers have to win. Pitt needs its two guards to be themselves, by controlling the tempo and drawing fouls. If Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett play a complete game, and the rebounding improves enough, then Pitt should claim a much needed win to end its two-game draught.

Prediction: Pitt 77-70

Matt Steinbrink (12-4, 5-11 ATS) - These late tipoffs on the road in the league are difficult, and the atmosphere at Florida State can be unique. It is a dark arena with highly elevated seats. With that being said, Pitt is experienced and is coming off of a loss. Jamir Watkins can really play, but there is not much help outside of Malique Ewin up front. This is a game that Pitt just has to win if they want to be taken seriously.

Prediction: Pitt 82-75

Houston Wilson (13-3, 8-8 ATS) - Pitt faces a pivotal challenge tonight as they head on the road to take on Florida State, looking to bounce back after consecutive losses. They have little margin for error as the team seeks to secure a much-needed Quad 1 victory. Florida State has been formidable on their home court, aside from their game against Louisville, making the Seminoles a tough opponent to overcome. For Pitt to emerge victorious, significant improvements on the boards will be essential. Rebounding has been a weak spot in recent games, and failure to control the glass could prove costly, potentially turning this game into a lingering disappointment throughout the season. No games on the road are easy during conference play but I think Pitt understands they can't afford to lose this one.

Prediction: Pitt 81-75

Chris Peak (12-4, 7-9 ATS) - Pitt's loss to Louisville on Saturday doesn't look like a terrible loss, but as the Panthers' second defeat in a row - and at home, no less - it's certainly not a good loss. Now Pitt has to try to break its losing streak on the road against Florida State. I don't think FSU is especially good, but the Seminoles do have the best three-point defense in the ACC, which I think is relevant since establishing a consistent three-point game is - in my opinion - crucial for the Panthers. I think Pitt should and will go for a volume approach from three and fire away; if they do that, Damian Dunn, Zack Austin and Guillermo Diaz Graham should make enough to impact the game positively. FSU also hasn't put up great numbers on the glass, so I think we'll see the Panthers improve from their dismal rebounding performance against Louisville. Overall, I think Pitt Is better than it has looked in the last two games, and I think tonight will go the Panthers' way.

Prediction: Pitt 80-72