Pitt’s official visits produced another commitment on Monday when Brooklyn (NY) Lincoln running back Israel Abanikanda announced for the Panthers.

“I picked Pitt because I love everything there,” Abanikanda told Panther-Lair.com. “From the academics to the football to the environment to the players and the life after football graduating from Pittsburgh.”

Abanikanda took his official visit to Pitt last weekend, but that was his second visit of 2019; he was also in town in April, and the earlier trip laid the foundation for his commitment.

“I knew Pitt was the right school after my unofficial visit there,” he said. “But the official sealed the deal.

“I felt real family vibes there. Players, coaches, academic tutors, everyone.”

Following his official visit, the three-star athlete had plenty of praise for the experience.

“It was amazing,” Abanikanda told Panther-Lair.com. “Me and my family loved everything about it. The environment, it’s like how it is back home. I feel really comfortable there with the players, the coaching staff, the other recruits.”

Before he made his commitment official, though, Abanikanda took one more official visit when he went to Syracuse this past weekend. His time with the Orange didn’t change his mind, though, and the 5’11” 194-pound standout picked the Panthers.

In addition to Pitt and Syracuse, Abanikanda had offers from Boston College, Cal, Duke, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. But he sees the brightest future with the Panthers.

“I see Pitt winning the national championship and I see myself breaking records.”

Abanikanda is the second running back to commit to Pitt in the 2020 class, joining Henry Parrish, who visited Pitt the same weekend as Abanikanda and committed last week.

Despite having two backs in the class, Abanikanda is excited about the role Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has in mind for him.

“They see me as an all-around back that can literally do everything,” Abanikanda said. “Coach Whipple wants to do everything with me that deals with running, catching and returning.”

Last season, Abanikanda rushed for 1,082 yards and 14 touchdowns on 139 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and more than 100 yards per game. He also caught 17 passes for 147 yards and another touchdown.

In three years of varsity ball for Lincoln, Abanikanda has averaged 7.8 yards per carry and scored 24 total touchdowns.

Abanikanda is the 16th recruit to commit to Pitt in the class of 2020, and his commitment brings the Panthers’ class up to No. 21 in the Rivals.com team rankings.