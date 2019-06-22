Timothy Brown picked up an offer from Pitt back in January, but really the 6’4” and 265-pound defensive linemen out of Palm Beach Lakes High School in Florida has been hearing from the program longer than that. Charlie Partridge is Pitt’s area recruiter for south Florida, and is also the team’s defensive line coach, and Brown is a player he has had his eye on for a while.

“We’re close; I’ve known him since my freshman year,” Brown told Panther-Lair.com. “He’s wanted me since freshman year.”

The relationship between Brown and Partridge help lead to an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend. Brown did not leave town without committing to the Panthers and there were a few factors that went into that decision, but academics proved to be a big part of why he picked Pitt.

“Pitt is like a family there and the main reason why I picked it is academics,” he said. “School is number one - internships, and yea academics was the main reason.”

There was also the visit itself, as he toured the city with nine other prospects. Of the ten guys visiting, he is among the group of six players that committed today. Brown really seemed to enjoy the city of Pittsburgh itself while on his visit.

“You just walk out on Mount Washington and you can see the whole city from Mount Washington,” Brown described of Pittsburgh. “It’s a lovely city and it’s like everybody is a Pitt fan and when you visit the city it’s like everybody’s a Pitt fan.”

Pitt defensive linemen Keyshon Camp showed Brown around this weekend, and he was one of the people that really sold him before he committed.

“Keyshon, he was a big help during this commitment process,” Brown said. "He showed me around Pittsburgh, like he really sat down and talked to me about what the school can do for you and how it benefits you besides football, like academics.”

Brown owns over 20 scholarships offers, but said he is done with recruiting now.

“I’m locked in with Pitt,” he said.

