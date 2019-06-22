Aydin Henningham has been keeping an eye on Pitt for the last year, and now he sees the Panthers in his future as the four-star receiver from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) committed to Pitt on Saturday.

Henningham made his commitment during his official visit, but he announced it publicly on Sunday.

“I’ve always seen Pitt, ever since V’Lique went there,” Henningham told Panther-Lair.com, referencing Pitt running back V’Lique Carter. “I’ve been thinking a lot about going there because I know him and it’s up and coming with all the recruits coming in. Everything is going up with Pitt.”

Carter broke onto the scene as a freshman last season, helping the Panthers to the ACC Coastal Division championship, and Henningham said that Pitt’s on-field success impressed him. But there was also plenty of off-field appeal for the 6’1” 196-pound standout.

“The way the program is set up for the football players is something different,” he said. “With the Life Skills program for the student-athletes and how the tutors are there for you 24/7, they just talk a lot about life after football, which got me and my dad’s attention.

“When they were talking about the Life Skills program, that’s when it clicked for me. The way he was talking, it just caught everybody’s attention. That’s what made my decision and everybody’s decision, I think. That was really impactful.”

Henningham picked Pitt over offers from Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He is ranked as the No. 54 receiver prospect in the nation, but he said that Pitt sees him excelling on both sides of the ball.

“Coach (Pat) Narduzzi said he likes me as a DB but that I’ll come in as an athlete,” Henningham said. “I sat down with Coach (Chris) Beatty and he said a lot of good things. He said they put me on the outside or put me on the inside, switch it up for me and Jordan (Addison) in the offense.

“He’s a really cool and collective coach. Nice and chill. He’s not yelling all the time; he’ll get with his athletes and talk face to face with him.”