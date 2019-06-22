Jordan Addison’s connection with Pitt has been a long time coming, and on Saturday, it turned into a long-term commitment when the Frederick (Md.) Tuscarora receiver committed to the Panthers.

“I always felt loved here,” Addison told Panther-Lair.com. “They welcomed me with open arms from the beginning.

“I had a coach that always pursued me, Coach (Chris) Beatty gave me my first offer at Maryland and when he came up to Pittsburgh he never gave up on me. When I walk through this campus it feels like home so that’s what made me choose Pitt.”

Addison and Beatty have a long-standing relationship, and Addison said he’s looking forward to having Beatty as his position coach at the next level.

“Coach Beatty is a great guy,” Addison said. “He will always be straight up with you and stay true to his word. He all about business so that’s what made us connect and once we got that bond everything been great.”

Addison measured in at 5’11” and 164 pounds on his official visit, and he said that Beatty laid out a role in Pitt’s offense that he believes he can fill.

“I would be the z-receiver so I will move around a bit from wide out and into the slot,” Addison said. “When I’m in the slot, it can create a miss match on the linebacker who’s trying to cover me.”

That role is similar to the one Maurice Ffrench will play for Pitt this season, and Addison said the senior receiver was his host on the visit.

“Me and him clicked right away because we play the same position so I just looked up to him the whole time I was here,” Addison said. “He told me if I come to Pitt I wouldn’t regret my decision and the football players get treated great. He also told me Coach Beatty was a great coach and he would help me improve my game and get to the next level.

“When I saw how the players live and the relationships they have with each other, it made me want to be a part of their family.”

Addison is the second receiver to commit to Pitt in the 2020 class, joining Georgia native Jaylon Barden, who committed in the spring.