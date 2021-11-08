Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-UNC

Pitt will host North Carolina in a primetime showdown at Heinz Field Thursday night. Here’s everything you need to get ready for the game.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-North Carolina will kick off at 7:30 pm on Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

According to BetMGM, Pitt is a 6-point favorite over North Carolina for Thursday night’s game. The over/under is set at 74.5. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Thursday in Pittsburgh will have a high of 66 and a low of 52, with less than 10% chance of precipitation. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. Monday night, and that will be the extent of Pitt’s media availabilities due to the Thursday night game. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note - Pitt is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC. That’s the Panthers’ best record through nine games since they started the 2009 season 8-1. Pitt got off to a 4-1 start in ACC play in 2015 and 2018; both of those teams eventually climbed to 6-1 in conference games before losing the regular-season finale to Miami (it was Miami in both years) to finish 6-2. - Pat Narduzzi is now 49-36 overall; with one more win, he can match Jackie Sherrill in total victories as Pitt head coach. - After passing for 416 yards and rushing for 57 at Duke, Kenny Pickett has accounted for 3,413 yards of total offense. That total ranks third in FBS and second in the Power Five conferences, trailing only Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has 3,828 yards of total offense. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who will face Pitt this Thursday at Heinz Field, is No. 6 nationally in total offense, averaging 345.1 yards per game. - Pickett is No. 5 nationally and No. 3 among Power Five passing leaders with 3,171 yards. He is the first quarterback in Pitt history to post multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons. Pickett now has 11,155 passing yards in his career; with 113 more yards, he will pass Alex Van Pelt as Pitt’s all-time passing leader. - Pickett can also set the all-time Pitt record for passing yards in a season with 509 yards. And he needs nine touchdown passes to set the Pitt record for passing touchdowns in a season.