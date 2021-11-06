Five Takeaways: Pitt handles Duke 54-29

DURHAM, NC — Pitt improved to 7-2 on Saturday after defeating Duke by a score of 54-29 at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Panthers now own a 4-1 record in ACC play and are set to face North Carolina on Thursday night in a primetime showdown. Here are five things that stood out about Pitt's win this afternoon.

Addison shines when needed most

Pitt was without wide receivers Taysir Mack, Jaylon Barden, and Melquise Stovall on Saturday afternoon. It hurt the depth of the position, but the Panthers didn't skip a beat because of the play of Jordan Addison. The sophomore wide receiver was sensational against Duke, as he caught 7 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown, which was a pass, but counted as a run because it was behind the line of scrimmage. It didn't matter how it got it his hands, Addison simply made plays on Saturday.

Given the lack of depth around him, the Duke defense should have expected an elevated role for Addison, but it didn't seem to matter. Duke could not stay in front of him, and he set the tone on Kenny Pickett's first passing attempt of the game with a 37-yard catch. Addison is approaching the 1,000-yard for the year, and should he reach that mark, he will be the first Pitt wide receiver to get there since Tyler Boyd in 2014. His 11 touchdown catches are also the most for a Pitt receiver in a single season since Larry Fitzgerald had 22 in 2003. Getting mentioned with those two Pitt greats is nothing to scoff at, but his play this season has warranted it.

A slow start yet again

Winning by 25 points on the road is always a good thing, though it was a bit of an adventure to get there for the Panthers on Saturday. Pitt started slow yet again, and it was a product of the defense not being able to get off the field. The Duke offense held the ball for 11:34 in the opening frame, and converted 12 first downs on four first quarter drives. It was a slow start for Pitt's defense, but for the team overall. Kenny PIckett was sacked and fumbled, giving the Blue Devils a short field. Pitt came up with a goal line stand, only to give it right back with a safety on the very next play.

Pitt's slow starts have come in both wins and losses. The Panthers spotted Tennessee a 10-0 lead only to come back and win. Last week, however, Miami jumped all over the Panthers and got them out of their comfort zone. Pitt was able to overcome the lack of execution on Saturday because Duke didn't have the personnel to make them pay. Pitt has two quarterbacks on the horizon - Sam Howell and Breannan Armstrong - that can put up points and take advantage if Pitt is slow out of the gates. It was a solid win for Pitt on Saturday, but probably a little more sloppy than the coaches would have liked.

Scarton's big day

Place kicking has not been considered a relative strength this season for the Pitt football team, but Saturday was certainly a memorable day for kicker Sam Scarton. He was 4-of-4 on the day and connected on kicks of 24, 34, 41, and 47 yards. It was also his birthday as well. Scarton is now 12-of-13 on the season in his field goal attempts. He is also 47-of-49 on extra points after having a few early season hiccups. Pitt may not have the faith in Scarton that they did with Kessman, but he's turning into a more reliable weapon each and every week. Pitt should be locked into some tough games over the next two weeks, and a field goal could be the difference. It feels Pitt has a more reliable option now than it did at the start of the season.

Injuries mounting

Pitt was without a trio of wide receivers to start the game. Senior left guard Marcus Minor did not play either. The Panthers also lost starting right tackle Gabe Houy during the game. On the defensive side of the ball Keyshon Camp went down early and never returned. There were some other minor nicks and bruises throughout the game as well, and unfortunately for Pitt they do not have a full week to get ready for North Carolina. Pitt plays this Thursday night and following the game Pat Narduzzi noted that Sunday will effectively be the team's normal Tuesday practice. Kenny Pickett said Tuesday practice is typically the hardest of the week, and that's what the team will be jumping back into tomorrow morning. Pickett said the team typically has a 24-hour rule in terms of celebrating or dwelling on a game, but said tonight might be more of a 12-hour rule as they switch gears to UNC tomorrow. Piling injuries and a short week: not an ideal situation for Pitt.

A Big opportunity

The loss to Miami was deflating for the Pitt football program in that it took away a chance at a playoff berth. Pitt is still ranked in the top-25, they have a Heisman Trophy candidate, and they are in first place of the ACC Coastal. Beating Duke kept all of those things on the table as well.

In other words, the 7-2 Panthers have plenty to still play for, and Thursday presents a big opportunity. Beating North Carolina would only further Pitt's chances as winning the division, but it also provides a big stage for this program and team, and also Kenny Pickett.

North Carolina scored an upset win over Wake Forest on Saturday, though that was never the expectation for this season. The Tar Heels under quarterback Sam Howell were supposed to be a very good team, and Howell himself, a Heisman hopeful. It has not worked out, and in some respects Pickett has sort of taken that thunder from Howell. Pickett downplayed the individual battle with Howell when asked about it after the game, but Thursday will feature two potential NFL first round picks playing on national TV with an ACC Coastal race at stake. It's a big chance for Pitt and Pickett to make a statement.