Pitt added a junior-college tight end to its 2019 recruiting class Friday when Travis Koontz picked the Panthers.

Koontz, an Ohio native who is playing at Ventura Community College in California, picked Pitt over offers from LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Nevada, San Diego State and Texas State.

As a three-star recruit in the class of 2017 out of Boardman High School, Koontz committed to and signed with Bowling Green, but academic issues led him to the JUCO route. As he emerged among JUCO prospects, Pitt got involved and had immediate appeal.

“I like that they’re close to home and I want to get back there if I can,” he told Panther-Lair.com in May.

Koontz, 6’5” and 260 pounds, will graduate from Ventura in December with two years of eligibility plus a redshirt year remaining. He is the second tight end to join Pitt this offseason, and neither is coming directly from high school.

Earlier this month, Arkansas tight end Will Gragg announced he was coming to Pitt as a graduate transfer. He also has two years of eligibility remaining.

With Koontz on board, Pitt now has two commitments in the 2019 class. Miami (Fla.) linebacker Leslie Smith committed to the Panthers on Sunday.