Jaland Lowe, Zack Austin Earn All-ACC Honors

Pitt sputtered to a 13th place finish in the ACC this season, despite a season finale win against Boston College, and as such, the Panthers aren't well-represented in the end-of-season honors.

Jaland Lowe earned third-team All-ACC honors, receiving 62 points from conference voters -- also earning seven points for Most Improved. And Zack Austin earned a spot on the All-Defensive team, receiving 28 points from voters.

Austin finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Lowe -- a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Missouri City, Tx. -- took a step forward in his second season with the Panthers, shouldering a major load with Bub Carrington and Blake Hinson in the NBA. And while he wasn't perfect, he showed flashes of what will likely make him a future NBA Draft selection.

Lowe averaged a team-high 16.8 points on 38/27/88 shooting splits this season, adding 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game -- and nearly two steals per game. He's started 30 games, averaging over 35 minutes per game.

Austin -- a 6-foot-7 redshirt senior forward from Winston-Salem, N.C. -- provided a whole lot of energy for the Panthers this season, hitting timely shots (including the game winner against Ohio State) and making his athletic presence felt on the defensive side of the ball.

Austin averaged 9.3 points on 43/38/90 shooting splits, with 4.7 rebounds, an ACC-high 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He played in all 31 games this season, making 22 starts.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg earned ACC Player of the Year honors, on the way to being the likely first selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey earned Coach of the Year honors in his first season with the Cardinals.

Pitt is back in action Tuesday afternoon against Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament.