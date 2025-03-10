Pitt Earns Three ACC Titles at Conference Wrestling Championship

Pitt didn't bring home a team championship, but a handful of Panthers brought home ACC titles on Sunday afternoon.

And it was a close result for the Panthers, finishing second (63.5 points) behind Virginia Tech.

Redshirt sophomore Dayton Pitzer earned Most Outstanding Wrestler results, knocking off Virginia Tech's Jimmy Mullen to win the ACC title at 285 pounds. And graduate student Reece Heller (184 pounds) and redshirt sophomore Mac Stout (197 pounds) also brought home conference titles.

Pitt reeled off three straight wins on Sunday, with Heller, Stout and Pitzer picking up wins.

Pitzer earned Most Outstanding honors by going 3-0 on Sunday, picking up wins over Stanford's Peter Ming (8-2 decision), North Carolina State's Isaac Tremble (4-1 decision) and Virginia Tech's Jimmy Mullen (4-1, SV-1)).

Pitt also earned automatic NCAA bids from redshirt junior Luca Augustine (174 pounds), graduate student Nick Babin (125 pounds), Briar Priest (141 pounds) and redshirt sophomore Jared Keslar (157 pounds).

The NCAA Tournament is set for the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this year, starting on March 20 and running three days.