Former Pitt All-American Lands New NFL Deal

Former Pitt defensive end Patrick Jones II spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, but now he's cashed in with a new team.

Jones reached an agreement with the Carolina Panthers on a 2-year deal worth up to $20 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday. The deal will go into effect when free agency officially opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Jones -- a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Chesapeake, Va. -- was originally selected by the Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.



In four seasons with the Vikings, he racked up 105 tackles (61 solo), 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and a forced fumble. He broke out last season with nine tackles for loss and seven sacks (both career highs) in 15 games.

He's one of the best Pitt defenders of the Pat Narduzzi era -- spending five seasons with the program.

He arrived at Pitt as a two-star recruit in the class of 2016, choosing the Panthers over in-state Virginia Tech, and after not seeing the field as a true freshman, he slowly carved out a starring role.

Jones earned All-ACC honors as a redshirt junior in 2019, racking up 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He took another step his final season in Pittsburgh, leading the ACC with nine sacks in just 11 games and earning first-team All-American honors.

He finished his Pitt career with 116 tackles (67 solo), 33 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.

Jones has the opportunity to carve out a bigger role on a Panthers squad that went 5-12 last season.