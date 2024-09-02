Pitt went into Week One with a quarterback competition.

After Eli Holstein’s performance against Kent State on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, there’s no such competition heading into Week Two.

In the official depth chart released on Monday, Holstein was listed as the starting quarterback ahead of redshirt junior Nate Yarnell. Last week, Holstein and Yarnell were listed as co-starters separated by an “OR” on the two-deep.

Holstein, a redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, announced his presence right off the bat on Saturday, completing all five of his attempts on Pitt’s first drive for 74 yards, including a 46-yard pass to Kenny Johnson down the right sideline. Then, after a holding canceled a quarterback run for a touchdown, Holstein finished the drive by hitting Konata Mumpfield for his first career touchdown pass.

Holstein would add two more touchdown passes - one to Johnson and one to Raphael Williams - on his way to a 336-yard, three-touchdown, one-interception performance that saw him complete 75% of his passes.

His yardage total was the third-most among ACC quarterbacks in Week One, and his completion percentage was the second-highest total among quarterbacks in the conference who dropped back at least 20 times.