Pitt RB Hammond ineligible for 2024 season
Pitt won’t have its leading returning rusher for the 2024 season.
Four-star forward stays in contact with Pitt
Sebastian Wilkins is a four-star power forward In the 2026 recruiting class, and he's been hearing from Pitt.
Video and transcript: Bell breaks down the offense ahead of the opener
Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell met the media on Wednesday and talked about the QB competition and more.
The 3-2-1 Column: New season, new QB, new players and more
In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about the start of a new season, the quarterback competition and more.
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The opener, the offense and a lot more
We've got a lot of questions in this week's Mailbag, so we're going rapid-fire to try to answer as many as we can.
On the first post-game show of the season, we broke down everything from Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State. From Eli Holstein's performance to the debut of the offense to the new players on defense, we had a lot to talk about with comments and questions from Pitt fans.
