Published Aug 31, 2024
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Kent State
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
On the first post-game show of the season, we broke down everything from Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State. From Eli Holstein's performance to the debut of the offense to the new players on defense, we had a lot to talk about with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

