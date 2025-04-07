2026 3-star WR David Aboya locks in official visit at Pitt

Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington has been surging late in his rookie season, and he continued a strong stretch on the
Pitt football will not be live for the 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game in a couple of ways.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice about what's left this spring.
Pitt women's basketball signee Nylah Wilson, the highest-rated recruit in team history, won a national title this week.
2026 three-star wideout David Aboya scheduled an official visit to Pitt from June 5-7, he announced on social media.
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington has been surging late in his rookie season, and he continued a strong stretch on the
Pitt football will not be live for the 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game in a couple of ways.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice about what's left this spring.