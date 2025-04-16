2026 3-star WR Davis Kinney sets up Pitt official visit

Pitt is one of the many programs that has reached out to Arizona State sharpshooter Adam Miller in the transfer portal.
Pitt legend Aaron Donald has received a restraining order against an alleged stalker, per TMZ.
Pitt extended an offer Wednesday to Pittsburgh native, Ohio transfer defensive tackle Bralen Henderson.
Pitt is set to receive an official visit from 2026 three-star safety Davis Kinney from June 12-14.
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington capped his standout rookie season with a game-winner against the Miami Heat.
