Post-game: Narduzzi on the win, the offense, Holstein and more

Post-game: Narduzzi on the win, the offense, Holstein and more

Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt beat Kent State in Saturday's season opener at Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt opens 2024 season with a 55-24 win over Kent State

Pitt opens 2024 season with a 55-24 win over Kent State

Pitt is taking on Kent State in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST

 • Chris Peak
Pitt vs. Kent State pregame observations

Pitt vs. Kent State pregame observations

What things look like on the field prior to Pitt's home opener

 • Jim Hammett
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Kent State

Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Kent State

Game day is here, as Pitt will open the 2024 season against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium today.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt RB Hammond ineligible for 2024 season

Pitt RB Hammond ineligible for 2024 season

Pitt won’t have its leading returning rusher for the 2024 season. 

 • Chris Peak

Published Sep 2, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win
Chris Peak
On the Monday after Pitt's win over Kent State in the season opener, we've got thoughts on Eli Holstein and the Panthers' offense.

