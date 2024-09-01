Following a debut in which he posted 231 all-purpose yards, the speedy Desmond Reid was asked when was the last time a defender caught him from behind. The 5-foot-8 junior tailback had to stop and think about it and eventually arrived at an answer.

“It was probably when I was little,” Reid admitted.

Well, it certainly did not happen on Saturday in Pitt’s 55-24 win over Kent State at Acrisure Stadium. Reid had a spectacular first game, as he proved himself as the dynamic playmaker the Pitt program has touting him to be all offseason.

Reid scored on an impressive 78-yard punt return in the first quarter, and also broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run in the third. The Western Carolina transfer was a second team All-American last season at the FCS level, and made the transition to the FBS look rather easy on Saturday.

“Just probably the speed a little,” Reid said of the difference in competition. “They’re probably a little faster, but that's it.”

Reid turned cracks of daylight into chunk plays, which was the report on him since he arrived on campus back in January. His speed was the talk of training camp, and head coach Pat Narduzzi’s 'explosive' description of Reid was verified against the Golden Flashes.

“That’s what I was talking about,” Narduzzi said when asked about Reid. “I mean, the kid's been like that, and he's tough.”

Freshman quarterback Eli Holstein made his Pitt debut on Saturday as well and having a weapon like that in the backfield was an asset for the first time starter. In a game where he did just about anything he wanted, Holstein said that was just a regular day of work for Reid.

“He's had some better days in practice, honestly,” said the Pitt quarterback. "And just being able to make plays like that, he's one of the most explosive players I've ever seen...it's unreal what he can do. I handed that ball off on the 45-yard line. And as soon as I handed it off, I was like, ‘Oh, he's scoring.’

Reid believes in his ability more than anyone. Coming from a smaller level to an ACC program, guys in his position have to carry a chip on their shoulder. He saw the same thing Holstein did on his 46-yard score.

“That's what we want, one-on-one with the safety, make him miss,” he explained. “I already know what I can do, so once I get one-on-one with anybody, shoot, I already know what's going to happen.”

Pitt was hoping first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell would breathe some fresh air into the offense, and through one game, he did just that. The Panthers totaled 570 yards and scored 55 points, more than any other offensive output the team has had over the past two seasons.

Reid, having played for Bell previously, had full expectations that Saturday’s game would play out exactly like it did.

“I mean, it's very familiar,” Reid said after Pitt’s 31-point win. “A lot of stuff he did, I already seen it before, so I mean, coming into the game, I already knew what was going to happen.”

The next test for Reid, and this Pitt offense as a whole, will be replicating this kind of performance when the competition level increases. The Panthers will face their first road test of the season next week with a game against Cincinnati of the Big 12.

For now, the dynamic playmaker for the Panthers is trusting the process, and more importantly, himself.

“I mean, I know me, so no matter who we play, who’s out there, I know once I get past that second level, it's over,” he said.