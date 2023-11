Pitt is in the Bronx to face Syracuse today. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info:



Kickoff: 3:30 pm

Venue: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

TV: ACC Network

Radio: 93.7 The Fan/Pitt Panthers Radio Network

Coverage from the week:



The Morning Pitt: The day after the day after Florida State

Nine mistakes that led to Pitt's loss to FSU

Narduzzi wraps up FSU and looks ahead to Syracuse

The two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for Syracuse week

Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

The Morning Pitt: A little bit of good and a little bit of bad

Opponent watch: Duke wins with a third-string QB, Louisville keeps rolling

The Morning Pitt: Making the most of the final three games

Narduzzi on Syracuse, Yankee Stadium and a lot more

PODCAST: The final three games, a great start for Pitt hoops and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: OC questions, hoops predictions and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Approaching the final 3, something positive, hoops and more

Consistency has led to Means' recent surge

Behind Enemy Lines: A closer look at Syracuse