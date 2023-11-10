Bub Means entered the 2023 season projected to be one of Pitt’s top playmakers on offense. Means possesses just about every tool you would look for in a high-level receiver, but his season, much like the team’s, never got off the ground in September.

Means only caught seven passes over Pitt’s first five games, but has been picking up steam of late. Since the Panthers got away from September, Means has flourished and displayed the ability the program hoped to see from him all offseason. The senior has 23 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns over Pitt’s last four games. He recorded seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown last week against a Florida State defense littered with NFL talent. For Means, he did not try to make too much of it because consistency is something he has focused on of late.

“I always treat every opponent the same and I never underestimate any opponent, so I treat every opponent like they are the best person in the game,” Means said after a successful game against the No. 4 team in the country.

It is that approach and mindset that has caught the attention of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi in recent weeks.

“He may have started off a little bit inconsistent with the season, but he's been pretty detailed,” said the Panthers’ head coach. “But he's doing a great job catching the ball. He's doing a great job running routes, and we're real happy with Bub right now.

Means has an infectious energy and him maintaining that, even throughout Pitt’s tough 2-7 season, has been something he has used to lead a younger group of receivers behind him. Pitt features six wide receivers with freshmen eligibility on the 2023 roster.

“Right now Im just trying to keep my young guys focused,” Means explained. “We had a rough start at the season and a lot of people tend to get unfocused and undisciplined during those times and I keep preaching to my guys consistent.”

His teammates have noticed that as well.

“Bub has been really good,” said fellow receiver Konata Mumpfield. “He’s been a great leader so far. He claims he’s not a leader, but I think he’s doing a good job doing his thing.”

The progress on the field has certainly been noticed over the last four games, which has coincided with Pitt’s quarterback change. Pitt switched to Christian Veilleux in favor of Phil Jurkovec ahead of the Louisville game and that has unlocked more opportunities for a player like Menas over these past four contests.

“We’ve been throwing since he got here,” Means said of his connection with Veilleux. “Since he started playing a little bit more, it started growing a little bit.

Veilleux has been able to help the downfield passing game, but Pitt has still struggled to put points on the board. The Panthers have scored just four offensive touchdowns over the past three games. Despite that, Means sees big things for Veilleux’s future.

“As the games progress, I believe that he’s going to be special especially with the things he’s doing with receivers room now,” Means said of Veilleux.

The beginning of the season was a lot about adversity. Means received a lot of preseason hype, but he had little production to show for it. Pitt wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood has been impressed with his ability to overcome those tough early season moments.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster, but I’m proud of him,” said Underwood. “His mindset has stayed consistent. Through the ups and downs, he’s been the same person in the building and the same person on the field at practice.”

Means is a senior, but would have the option to return next season to use his extra year from 2020 if he wishes. He said he has not looked too far ahead, but said he has remained focus on Pitt’s season one game at a time.

Means’ current season stat line of 30 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns probably is not catching anyone’s attention in the NFL, but over the last four games he has at least displayed why some though he could get there with a strong season.

“We’ve all seen glimpses of it,” Underwood said of Mean’s potential. “He can run, made a great contested catch versus Florida State. There’s been flashes and now it’s just about consistency. The guys in the NFL are the most consistent, it’s not the most talented, but the most consistent.”