The Pitt coaches made a few adjustments to the offensive line on the latest two-deep. Here's a look at the depth chart that was released on Monday.

The only changes to the depth chart were on the offensive side of the ball, and all three happened on the offensive line.

The first was left guard, where Jake Kradel is listed as the starter ahead of Blake Zubovic and Jason Collier. That corresponded with Kradel being listed behind Terrence Moore at center; previously, those two were listed as “OR” starters and Zubovic was listed as the starter at left guard.

But Moore replaced Kradel at center when Kradel was hurt earlier this season and Kradel has started at left guard in the last two games since returning from that injury, so the new listed depth at left guard and center reflect what has happened in those games.

Similarly, BJ Williams and Jason Collier are now listed as “OR” starters at right guard. Previously, Collier was listed ahead of Williams, but Williams has started the last four games in that spot, with Collier starting at left guard for the first two of those and coming off the bench for the last two.