The two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for Syracuse week

The Pitt coaches made a few adjustments to the offensive line on the latest two-deep. Here's a look at the depth chart that was released on Monday.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Christian Veilleux

Nate Yarnell

Phil Jurkovec

RB

C'Bo Flemister OR
Rodney Hammond

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds OR
Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko


TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps

Jake Renda

LT

Branson Taylor

Jackson Brown

LG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier

C

Terrence Moore

Jake Kradel

RG

BJ Williams OR

Jason Collier

Isaiah Montgomery

RT

Ryan Baer

Terrence Enos

The only changes to the depth chart were on the offensive side of the ball, and all three happened on the offensive line.

The first was left guard, where Jake Kradel is listed as the starter ahead of Blake Zubovic and Jason Collier. That corresponded with Kradel being listed behind Terrence Moore at center; previously, those two were listed as “OR” starters and Zubovic was listed as the starter at left guard.

But Moore replaced Kradel at center when Kradel was hurt earlier this season and Kradel has started at left guard in the last two games since returning from that injury, so the new listed depth at left guard and center reflect what has happened in those games.

Similarly, BJ Williams and Jason Collier are now listed as “OR” starters at right guard. Previously, Collier was listed ahead of Williams, but Williams has started the last four games in that spot, with Collier starting at left guard for the first two of those and coming off the bench for the last two.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Samuel Okunlola

Nahki Johnson

DT

Deandre Jules

Devin Danielson

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

David Green

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Nate Temple

Bam Brima

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi

CB

Marquis Williams OR

A.J. Woods

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

SS

Donovan McMillon

Stephon Hall

FS

Javon McIntyre

Phillip O'Brien
Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

A.J. Woods OR

Kenny Johnson

Bub Means

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter
