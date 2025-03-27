WPIAL DB David Davis commits to Penn State

Pitt has welcomed David Davis to campus a handful of times, sometimes with his Imani Christian teammates, but he will not be a Pitt Panther.

Davis -- a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from Imani Catholic in Pittsburgh -- committed to Penn State on Tuesday, the second WPIAL star to commit to the Nittany Lions.

He set a top six in January that included Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia -- and the Nittany Lions, ultimately, did enough to secure his commitment.

Pitt offered Davis back in 2022, coming in just behind Penn State and West Virginia in terms of offers, but the coaching staff didn't seem to prioritize his commitment over the last couple of months. And that's not to say he isn't a top recruit from the area,

Imani Christian has a top Pitt recruiting target in Gabriel Jenkins (2027), but the WPIAL has a handful of targets in the class of 2026.

As it stands, Pitt is slated to host Lincoln Hoke (Wexford, Pa.), Lucas Shanafelt (McMurray, Pa.) and Reston Lehman (McMurray, Pa.) are all scheduled for the first official visit weekend this summer.

Pitt hasn't had the greatest success in the WPIAL in recent seasons, but the coaching staff has its sights set on a big class of 2026.