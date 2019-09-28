Pitt hosts Delaware today at Heinz Field for the Panthers' final non-conference game of the season. Get ready for the action with all of our pregame coverage.

Video: Narduzzi's weekly press conference

Narduzzi talks UCF win, injuries, Delaware and more

Pickett, Hargrove and Mathews earn ACC honors

Seven thoughts from Pitt's win over UCF

After beating UCF, Pitt looks to 'go on a tear'

Notebook: News and notes from Pitt's win over UCF

Rundown: Recruits at the UCF game

Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense against UCF

Reserves got a chance to prove themselves

Film review: Pitt's offense against UCF

Film review: Pitt's defense against UCF

Sanders talks Paris Ford, Brandon Hill and more

PODCAST: Looking to the future

Tight ends starting to get a chance

Pitt DL using depth to make up for injuries

Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Delaware

Narduzzi on Delaware, kicking and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Depth, good vibes and a hoops commit

Mailbag: 9/27/2019 - Offense, coaching, the All-Narduzzi team and more

Film room mailbag: Wildcat, Pickett and the UCF game

The drive breakdown: Pitt's first touchdown

Film preview: A look at Delaware

The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt and Delaware match up