Pitt’s win over UCF on Saturday evened the Panthers’ record at 2-2, gave the team its first big win of the season and found a spot on ESPN’s nightly highlights for the game-winning “Pitt special” trick play.

On Monday, three Panthers got a bit more recognition as they were named to the ACC’s weekly honor roll.

First up was Kenny Pickett, who was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after throwing for 224 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 61 yards and caught the game-winning pass in the final minute against UCF. This was Pickett’s second ACC Quarterback of the Week honor; he also received it after Pitt’s win over Wake Forest last season.

Pickett currently ranks No. 25 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC with an average of 275.5 passing yards per game. On the season he has thrown for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next was redshirt junior Bryce Hargrove, who was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Panthers’ starting left guard has never received conference honors before and he is the first Pitt lineman to do so since Jimmy Morrissey after the Virginia Tech game last year.

And last but not least was Aaron Mathews, the senior receiver who contributed to the UCF win in so many ways that the ACC had to find a way to recognize his efforts; as such, the conference named him Specialist of the Week. Mathews did make an impact on special teams when he blocked a punt in the second quarter; the block was picked up by redshirt freshman linebacker Wendell Davis, who returned it 18 yards for a touchdown.

But Mathews’ biggest play came on Pitt’s final play. For the “Pitt special” call on fourth-and-2 at the UCF 3, Mathews looked like he was running a sweep before pulling up and slinging a pass to Pickett in the end zone.

Pickett, Hargrove and Mathews are the first Pitt players to earn weekly ACC honors this season. The Panthers (2-2 overall, 0-1 ACC) will wrap up the nonconference schedule with a 12:30 kickoff against Delaware at Heinz Field on Saturday.